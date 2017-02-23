share tweet pin email

So much for yoga pants!

Finlay Wilson, a yoga teacher in Dundee, Scotland, has invented "kilted yoga," a new form of yoga that finds hot guys in kilts retreating to the wilderness to stretch their way to serenity.

And, as is Scottish custom, the kilts in kilted yoga are worn sans underpants.

A Facebook video uploaded by BBC The Social on Monday finds Wilson and his student, Tristan Cameron-Harper, a professional hockey player who also happens to be a former Mr. Scotland, taking to the Perthshire forest to demonstrate the benefits of kilted yoga.

The one-minute clips shows the two ridiculously buff men moving with grace and dexterity as they contort their bodies into complicated yoga positions among forest trees and rushing streams.

The kilt-clad Scotsmen are the picture of Zen right down to the very last NSFW second of the clip when Finlay performs a rather cheeky headstand.

Finlay told the Scottish Sun that he began doing yoga after leg surgery left him with excruciating leg and back pain. After struggling to find the right kind of yoga, Finlay decided to become a teacher himself, eventually creating kilted yoga.

And wow, has it caught on!

Since Monday, more than 40-million yoga enthusiasts have carefully studied Wilson and Cameron-Harper's moves, and many have taken to social media to express their newfound interest in kilted yoga. (Or at least in its practitioners.)

Kilted yoga - now this would be a yoga class I might consider joining pic.twitter.com/fW0j4Ja6e5 — Farah Souames (@souamesfarah) February 21, 2017

Hello excuse me everybody if you could just take a moment of your day to watch two delicious men doing kilted yogahttps://t.co/2fAN7IvNMW — Marieke Hardy (@mariekehardy) February 21, 2017

Wilson told the Sun he's thrilled by the response to the video, which was meant "to be tongue-in-cheek, to get people talking about yoga"

Said Wilson, “It’s incredible to see it snowballing the way it has.”