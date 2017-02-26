'Exhausted': Shannen Doherty says she's completed her last day of chemo

share tweet pin email

Shannen Doherty has been open in sharing her experience of battling breast cancer with her fans in recent months. She recently shared a new update: She has completed chemotherapy.

On Friday, Doherty posted this photo to her social media accounts. "“#fbf to this morning ... not that long ago," she began the caption.

"Last day of chemo. Exhausted. Now that I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here," she wrote. "Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I'm clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting. I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent.

"To those who know... I'm waiting with you," she added, along with the hashtag #cancerslayer. (It's a hashtag she's used before.)

As she explains above, it'll be quite some time (and possibly never) before she feels she is out of the woods.

Despite the emotional and physical challenges of her illness, Doherty, who was diagnosed in 2015, has said that cancer has made her a better person.

"Cancer has changed my life for the better," she said during a November event where she received the American Cancer Society's Courage Award. "It's made me a better human being. It stripped away all the walls and barriers ... It exposes ... who really is there for you. It's this brilliant thing where you just look around and think, 'Oh my God, this person is amazing. They're showing up for me in a way I never expected.'"