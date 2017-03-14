Health & Wellness

Shannen Doherty laughs through tears in video from the day she shaved her head

TODAY

Last summer, Shannen Doherty shared a series of photographs that documented a deeply personal part of her battle with breast cancer — the day she decided she'd no longer watch her hair slowly slip away and chose to shave it off instead.

The photos were both beautiful and moving, but they only told part of the story.

Now the actress has posted a brief video to Instagram from that event, and it reveals another aspect to the difficult day.

While there were tears, there was laughter, too.

Doherty giggles as her best pal, model Anne Marie Kortright, runs the clippers over her head.

"My god! Look at what you've done," she said, barely able to contain the laughs. "Right now, I look like Bart Simpson!"

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star then ran her fingers over her spiky 'do.

"This day..... laughing thru the tears," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you @annemkortright for jumping in and doing what needed to be done."

Step 4

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

But her friend wasn’t the only one who helped her through it.

When Doherty shared the results of the shave in July, she revealed that she was surrounded with support by friends and family.

Last month, the 45-year-old actress announced she'd completed a six weeks of radiation treatment and was now waiting on tests to show she was cancer free.

"Now that I'm done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here," she wrote on Instagram, tagging the post "#cancerslayer."

