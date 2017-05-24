share tweet pin email

Golfer Billy Horschel took home $1.35 million by winning his first tournament in three years on Sunday, but it took a backseat to the pride he felt in his wife one day later.

In an emotional Twitter post, Brittany Horschel opened up about her struggles with alcohol on Monday and thanked her husband for his unwavering support.

i would like to share why yesterday's win had some extra emotions for my hubby, @BillyHo_Golf xo pic.twitter.com/2yDyhm8kRR — brittany horschel (@britt_horschel) May 22, 2017

A day earlier, at a press conference following his win at the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic, Billy alluded to "challenges" he had faced over the previous months, but didn't offer specifics.

In her post, Brittany revealed the hurdles involved her going to rehab.

"I will keep this simple: 'I am an alcoholic,''' she wrote. "I say that now without shame. Admitting that to myself, family and friends has saved my life and my marriage."

She detailed the struggles of the past year, which included Billy taking care of their daughter, Skylar, 2, and moving them into a new home while she went to a rehabilitation center in Florida from May to July 2016.

What happens when mommy forgets that there is no school and daddy is home?! Impromptu zoo day! 🐘🐅🦍🐒 A post shared by Brittany Horschel (@britt_horschel) on Mar 20, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Brittany, who is now one year sober, labeled it a "sad and scary time" and called Billy her "rock" and "a living testament to unconditional love."

Proud of the journey that my wife is on! She is an amazing mother and unbelievable wife! https://t.co/4Q1TVeUCQV — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) May 22, 2017

"Proud of the journey that my wife is on!" Billy wrote on Twitter.

Brittany also thanked everyone for the outpouring of support.

thank you so much for everyone's kind words, love and show of support. i am so happily overwhelmed!! ï¸ï¸ #strengthinnumbers — brittany horschel (@britt_horschel) May 23, 2017

Horschel, 30, had no idea his wife was planning to make her struggles public until she sent him a draft of her post earlier on Monday. He told her that putting it out there wasn't necessary if she wasn't prepared.

"She said, 'No, I'm ready,'' he told reporters on Tuesday at a press conference ahead of this week's PGA event in Texas. "I'm ready to take the next step. I'm ready to start helping people."

The couple have been married for six years, and Brittany gave birth to their second daughter, Colbie, last month.

The Florida grad won the prestigious FedEx Cup in 2014 and is currently ranked 44th in the world.

"You really never know what is going on in someone's lives, and that has certainly been true this last year for me,'' he said at Tuesday's press conference.

"There are so many families out here who struggle with any variety of issues. We're not any different, aside from being more in the public eye, which provides us with an opportunity to speak out about the very real struggles of battling addiction.

"It can be a very lonely disease, and there is a stigma out there that leads many not to ask or accept the help they need. My wife and I hope that sharing our story will help other people who are either struggling with addiction, or are their loved ones."

