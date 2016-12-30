Our hero Simone Biles just put body-shamers in their place: 'It's MY body...'

share tweet pin email

Attention body-shamers, haters and Twitter trolls: If you want to make Simone Biles feel bad about her body, you might as well give up now.

The Team USA gymnast is proud of the shape she's worked so hard to achieve.

Getty Images Simone Biles competes in the balance beam at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in August, 2016.

While it's difficult to look at Biles and imagine someone offering up anything other than admiration for the athletic physique that helped her win four gold medals in Rio over the summer, some on social media inexplicably responded to recent pics she shared with words like "fat" and "ugly."

Well, she has some words for them, too.

you all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it's MY body. I love it & I'm comfortable in my skin — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 28, 2016

"You all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it's MY body," she wrote in response to the insults. "I love it & I'm comfortable in my skin."

bad & boujee 🖤✨ A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 26, 2016 at 5:48pm PST

As for why anyone would write those unkind comments at all, many of Biles' followers on Twitter and Instagram came to the same conclusion.

"They are jealous!" her fans wrote.

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.