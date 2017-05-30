Olivia Newton-John postpones tour dates due to breast cancer battle

share tweet pin email

Olivia Newton-John has announced she is postponing June dates on her North American tour due to another battle with breast cancer.

A statement was posted Tuesday on the official website and Facebook page for the 68-year-old singer-actress.

“The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum,” the statement reads.

“In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”

Ross Gilmore / Redferns/Getty Images Newton-John performing in the U.K. in January.

The statement includes a quote from Newton-John: “I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.”

Newton-John previously postponed some shows earlier in May for what she described at the time as “a long running issue with sciatica” that was causing her back pain.

The “Grease” star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, on the same weekend her father died of cancer. She lost her sister, Rona Newton-John, to brain cancer in 2013.

Last fall Newton-John released an album with Amy Sky and Beth Nielsen Chapman, “Liv On,” that was inspired by their experiences with loss and illness, including the death of Newton-John's sister.

“It’s to help people through grief and through healing, whatever time it takes you,” she told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford in October.

Tuesday’s statement noted that Newton-John will reschedule her postponed concert dates in the coming weeks.

