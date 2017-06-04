Health & Wellness

Think you know what millennials are really like? Think again!

TODAY

Millennials are entitled, spoiled, lazy, obsessed with social media and lack a strong work ethic... The list goes on. And on. Over the past three decades, millennials have earned a bad rap. But is it really warranted?

TODAY teamed up with Greatist, a health and wellness website for millennials, to find out what this generation is really like. Spoiler alert: They're not all that bad.

"Millennials are a generation that is very much about owning and controlling their destiny in a way that other generations haven't been," said Derek Flanzraich, 29, Greatist founder and CEO.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

In new survey, millennials say they're ambitious, not lazy

Play Video - 4:10

In new survey, millennials say they're ambitious, not lazy

Play Video - 4:10

Like most of us, millennials are happiest spending time with their family and friends. Salary isn't everything: They value finding a sense of purpose in their work more than their income. Though they are arguably the most tech-savvy generation, they feel that human connection is the best way to keep in touch. That doesn't mean millennials don't love social media — in fact, almost 75 percent of them check multiple sites, multiple times a day.

Here are a few more surprising statistics:

Katie Connelly

"Most importantly they value happiness — they define success in a different way. This idea that happiness is the outcome as opposed to wealth is a profound shift," noted Flanzaich.

Tune in the rest of the week as TODAY busts more misconceptions about who this generation is and how they work and love.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

This Is What Millennial Women Want

Play Video - 2:59

This Is What Millennial Women Want

Play Video - 2:59

RELATED:

Millennials: Lazy, entitled — or maybe just young

Millennials are the most likely to use credit cards for small transactions

Botox use among millennials is skyrocketing: Are selfies to blame?

More Health Tips videos

More: Health & Wellness Behavior Relationships On the show

TOP