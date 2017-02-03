Singer Michael Bublé updated his fans Friday about his 3-year-old son's cancer treatment, saying Noah has been “progressing well” and that doctors are hopeful about his recovery.
"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” the singer and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, said in a joint statement released on Facebook.
“He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.”
The Canadian Bublé revealed last November that Noah had been diagnosed with cancer and that he and his wife would put their professional careers on hold while they sought medical treatment for their son in the United States.
Bublé did not reveal what kind of cancer his son had. He and Lopilato also have a younger son, 1-year-old Elias.
Michael Buble suspends his career after 3-year-old son diagnosed with cancerPlay Video - 2:41
Michael Buble suspends his career after 3-year-old son diagnosed with cancerPlay Video - 2:41
More video
Salmon, Greek yogurt, more: 5 foods to blast dangerous belly fat
Eye injuries linked to liquid laundry packets surge among small children
Nanny donates part of her liver to save baby's life
Woman loses 183 pounds in 2 years
In their Facebook statement, the singer and his wife also thanked fans for their prayers and good wishes during the past few months.
"As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love," they said.