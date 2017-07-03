Health & Wellness

Maria Menounos reveals battle with brain tumor, says it's a 'blessing'

TODAY

Nearly a year after her mother was diagnosed with a brain tumor, Maria Menounos is speaking out for the first time about her own health scare.

The E! News co-anchor has revealed to People magazine that she recently underwent risky surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Menounos, 39, said her diagnosis came after she told a doctor that she’d been experiencing dizziness, headaches and slurred speech.

People

“I said, ‘I know you’re going to think I'm crazy but I feel like I have a brain tumor like my mom,’” she recalled.

Her doctors ran some tests and found a golf ball-sized tumor in her brain.

Her reaction: "I didn't cry. I actually laughed. It's so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor — and now I have one too?"

Fortunately, it was not cancerous. She had surgery to remove the tumor last month and her prognosis is hopeful.

A doctor told her there's a 6- to 7-percent chance the tumor will come back, but, she adds, "I'll take those odds any day."

She said that she doesn't have her full balance yet, and her face is still numb.

"This is something that takes at least a month of healing, but I'm getting stronger and stronger every day and I'll be back to normal very soon," she told People.

Menounos is maintaining a positive attitude about both her situation and that of her mother, who has stage 4 brain cancer.

“I knew from the very beginning that this was a blessing and this was a gift. I even knew it with my mom because it brought our whole family together,” she said. “I think that there have been a lot of beautiful things that have come even just from my mom’s illness.

“For me, I saw it as a huge blessing and a huge gift because I needed to change my life,” she continued, shedding tears.

“It's like ... always thinking you have to be the perfect daughter, the perfect friend, the perfect worker, the perfect everything. Like, it's exhausting. And it's not just me. I've said it before, we're caretakers as women and we help everybody and we put ourselves last always.

“And I don't think that we — at least for me — I guess I realized I didn’t value myself in a lot of ways. And so I think that was a really important lesson.”

In the wake of her revelation, Menounos and E! announced Monday that she will step down as co-anchor of the cable network’s news program.

“Our thoughts and support go out to Maria and her family and we wish them all the best knowing that Maria will tackle this with the same fierce dedication she is known for,” E! Entertainment President Adam Stotsky said in a statement. “We are grateful for Maria’s many contributions to E! over the past three years.”

Menounos subsequently thanked her fans for their prayers and support with a moving post on social media.

First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support. It's been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I'm ok! Seriously I'm recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon! Luckily I don't need any further treatments but I can't say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers. I also want to thank @people for allowing me to share my story. @juliejordanc & @mrjesscagle THANK YOU' Next-I need to thank everyone at @cedarssinai everyone there has been amazing. Most people want to rush out of the hospital to get home I kept saying I've never been treated kinder. I cried like a baby saying goodbye to the amazing nurses who took such good care of me. God bless nurses! I of course need to thank dr black and dr Chu for performing an amazing surgery and giving me the best bday gift ever-my health. And lastly, god has blessed me in so many ways but this too was a blessing. I got to hear what I have meant to my friends and family-it's been quite moving for me. I want thank all of my incredible friends, family and even strangers who have shown me and my family such kindness. @alyssawallerce Thank you for being with me every step of the way. I couldn't have done it without you. @iamjoegear You too! And to @undergaro the best nurse in the world..you never left the hospital and slept by my side there. you are my everything and I'm so thankful to you. You and dad have really been incredible to mom and me. You both have inspired me. I've never been more excited about life. I see so much so clearly. Will share more with all of you soon! Xo

A post shared by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on

"I want you all to know that I'm ok! Seriously I'm recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon!" she wrote. "Luckily I don't need any further treatments but I can't say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers."

To see the full video from Menounos’ People magazine cover story, visit the People/Entertainment Weekly app.

