Running on the treadmill is great, but if you really want to tone and strengthen your legs, you'll need to add a few more moves to your fitness plan!

Working the glutes and legs will make you a stronger runner and will increase flexibility so you have a greater range of motion, improving your overall athletic performance. Additionally, the legs are the largest muscle in the body, so focusing on them contributes to intense calorie burn.

Watch the video to follow along, or check out the more detailed descriptions of each exercise below!

1. Alternating lunges: 1 minute

Rebecca Davis

Start in standing position. Take a big step forward with your right foot, putting your weight into your front heel and making sure your front knee is behind your front toe. Go back to standing position and repeat with your left foot. Continue alternating legs for one minute.

2. Hydrants: 1 minute each leg

Rebecca Davis

Start on all fours with your knees directly below your hips. Keep your right knee bent and raise your leg out to the side. Lower your leg back to starting position and repeat this movement for one minute, then switch to the other leg for a minute.

3. Leg raises: 1 minute each leg

Rebecca Davis

Start on all fours with your knees directly below your hips. Extend your leg straight back so it's extended and your toe is pointed. Bring your leg back to starting position with knee bent. Repeat on one leg for a minute, then switch legs and perform the movement for another minute.

