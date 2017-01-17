The 1 exercise to help with lower back pain

share tweet pin email

If you're not familiar with foam rolling, or myofascial release, it might be the solution for all of your aches and pains. Myofascial release is a safe and effective hands-on technique that involves applying gentle, sustained pressure into the myofascial connective tissue (surrounding your muscles) to eliminate pain and restore motion.

Here is a great exercise that can help with lower back pain — watch the video below and read the instructions for more details!

RELATED: #startTODAY with Hoda: The easy 7-day fitness plan anyone can master

Here are just a few great benefits to foam rolling:

Breaks down and massages muscle adhesion and knots, which helps to increase blood flow and circulation

Prevents muscle tears and injuries

Increases strength and flexibility

The goal of foam rolling is to stretch and loosen this tissue, or fascia, so that the muscles can move more freely. When it comes to back pain, the cause is often weakness in the core.

1. Light roll on upperback

Place the foam roller directly underneath your shoulder blades. Engage your core and lift your hips up off the ground so that more pressure is applied between your shoulders and the roller.

Keeping your core engaged, roll forward and backward very slowly, and from side-to-side using the foam roller to massage out any knots or tension between shoulder blades. This action releases tension, but also works to help strengthen the core, which is a preventative measure against back pain and injury.

Perform this exercise for a few minutes each day, and you'll start to feel some relief!

For more diet and fitness advice, sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter!