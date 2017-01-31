Love is in the air! Tell us how you met your significant other

share tweet pin email

It's the season of love!

With Valentine's Day just a few weeks away, we're breaking out the candy hearts and chocolates here at TODAY and we want to hear from you!

Markevich Maria / Shutterstock / Markevich Maria

TODAY is looking for all of those romantic, wacky and fun ways that married couples met. If your love story rivals that of "When Harry Met Sally" and "The Notebook" (or is just really darn cute), now is your time to share it!

To enter, fill out the form below with your name, address, phone number, email and a short recap of how you and your significant other first met for a chance to have your love story be featured on TODAY.

We are so excited to read all of the submissions!