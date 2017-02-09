share tweet pin email

Kelly Clarkson won her first two Grammys in the same night in 2006, and as she accepted those awards, the tears flowed — but not for the obvious reasons.

Michael Caulfield Archive / Wireimage Kelly Clarkson accepts the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Since U Been Gone" in 2006.

Although winning Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album meant a lot to the singer, she now says the experience was overshadowed by an even more emotional event.

"Not many people know this ... but I was told that morning that I had cancerous results for something," Clarkson revealed in an interview with Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast. "And here's the horrible part: I go the whole day, and I completely cried — they had to redo my makeup four times, because I was like, 'Wow, I'm so young!' — and I was just completely freaking out."

Victoria Will / AP As Kelly Clarkson prepares for the 2017 Grammys, she's reflecting on an emotional experience at the 2006 Grammys.

And then, amid all of those emotions, she received her biggest career honors.

"I thought, 'Oh, my God! This is God, he's like giving me one cool thing, you know, before something horrible happens,'" she recalled.

However, she soon found out there wasn't anything horrible on the horizon.

"I went to the doctor the next day, and they apologized for mixing up results," Clarkson explained. "And I was like, ‘Are you for real? You completely ruined my entire (Grammy experience) — first time for an artist, as a kid watching the Grammys, it was a big dream!"

Looking back now, she said of her winning night at the awards show, "It was the worst-greatest day." And the next day at the doctor's office? "It was also the worst-greatest day."

While there's no doubt she was happy to get the all-clear, she admitted "I wanted to punch someone! I was like, ‘Who mixes up results? Why wouldn’t they me test again?!’ It was a very much a roller coaster ride."

Clarkson went on to win another Grammy in 2013, and this year, she's nominated again for Best Pop Solo Performance — and while she's not expecting any pre-show crisis this time, she's also not expecting to take home a trophy.

"I’m against Adele and Beyoncé, so I don’t foresee me winning," she added with a laugh.

