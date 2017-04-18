Katy Perry opens up about seeing a therapist: 'It's changed my life'

share tweet pin email

The fame and fortune that come with pop stardom may sound like the perfect way to get just what you want — but according to Katy Perry, that's the problem.

In a candid interview with Vogue, the singer-songwriter credits therapy with saving her from the dangers of disconnect and indulgence that other famous faces have suffered.

Getty Images Katy Perry opens up to Vogue about the life-changing benefits of therapy.

"It’s changed my life," Perry, who started seeing a therapist five years ago, told the magazine. "When I am in the room, I am just Katheryn Hudson, which is amazing because people in my position hear 'yes' too much, and it kills them or makes them completely disconnected from reality — and I don’t want that."

That's not the only thing that keeps her grounded. Therapy is Perry's life-changer, but Transcendental Meditation is her "game-changer."

The 32-year-old learned about the technique for relaxation and self-actualization from ex-husband Russell Brand, and now it's part of her daily routine.

"It’s a game-changer. I will feel neuro pathways open, a halo of lights," she explained. "And I’m so much sharper. I just fire up!"

But Perry isn't content to simply reap the rewards that therapy and meditation bring to her life. She wants to pass on the positive effects in her own way — through music.

"I don’t cure cancer or anything," she said. "But I know that I can bring light and joy and happiness in tiny installments of three minutes and 30 seconds. That does something. That lifts spirits."