Join the Drop 10 TODAY Challenge!

Summer is fast approaching and instead of crash dieting or working out like a maniac — think about joining Joy Bauer's Drop 10 TODAY plan! With Joy's meal plans and tips you'll be feeling great and ready for summer in no time!

Here are all of the recipes you'll need to follow along — and we'd love to hear why you're interested in joining! Please share your information via the form below so we know you're in! And remember to use #Drop10TODAY on any social media posts.

Each breakfast option provides no more than 300 calories, incorporates health-boosting produce and follows a “10/4” winning combination, meaning these meals consist of at least 10 grams of satiating protein and at least 4 grams of filling fiber to help jump start your day and keep you energized until lunchtime.

Each lunch option contains no more than 400 calories. Before starting your meal, drink 16 ounces (2 cups) of water, and have as much additional water as you’d like during your meal. Frontloading with water can take the edge off your hunger.

Each dinner option contains no more than 500 calories. Before starting your meal, drink 16 ounces (2 cups) of water, and have as much additional water as you’d like during your meal. Front loading with water can take the edge off your hunger.

This list provides the ingredients you’ll need to follow the Drop 10 Meal Plan. Before heading to the store, be sure to review the food plan and figure out which meals and recipes you will — and will not — be eating so you can cross off unnecessary items. Enjoy!

How to join:

