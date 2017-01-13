share tweet pin email

Jessica Alba's The Honest Company is making headlines yet again. Earlier this week, the consumer product company issued a recall for its organic baby powder.

The company's co-founder, Christopher Gavigan, spoke about the voluntary recall in a YouTube video.

"During recent testing of our organic baby powder, possible contamination with microorganisms was found, including some species associated with skin or eye infections," he said. "For that reason, and with the full knowledge and under the guidance of the FDA, we've decided to voluntarily recall this product out of an abundance of caution."

The product is sold in the U.S. in 4-ounce containers, and customers may return the product for a full refund.

Earlier this year, the Honest Company fought back against claims by the Wall Street Journal that its laundry detergent is not as chemical-free as it claimed to be. In September 2015, the company faced a class-action lawsuit claiming it was deceptive in labeling its products as "natural." And in August 2015, consumers of the brand's sunscreen claimed it failed to protect their skin.

In an interview with TODAY in August 2016, Alba addressed these lawsuits, and noted that The Honest Company is an easy target because of her celebrity status.

Though Alba hasn't commented on this recall, her co-founder apologized to consumers in the YouTube video.

"On behalf of my co-founders and everyone here at Honest, I sincerely apologize for this inconvenience," Gavigan said in the YouTube video. "This decision, like all of our decisions, was guided by our ongoing commitment to the health, well-being and satisfaction of our customers."