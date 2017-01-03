share tweet pin email

You don't have to be able to do a handstand or pretzel to enjoy the benefits of yoga. It is a great practice to enhance your flexibility, stretch your muscles and help you focus on your breathing. Bonus: Its meditative qualities can help you relax and unwind before or after a busy day.

So start 2017 by vowing to do this yoga pose every single day: High lunge with hands bound behind you.

Here's how to do it: Begin by stepping into a high lunge, stacking your front knee over your ankle and your arms reaching up overhead. This alone will begin to stretch out your hip flexors and relieve some tension in the low back. Next, lower your hands behind your back and interlace your fingers. This will begin to open up your chest and shoulders. Hold this side for 10-20 breaths and then repeat on the other side.

Most of us spend so much time sitting and hunched over our phones and computers that our shoulders and hips become extremely tight. This quick and easy yoga pose will start to reverse this. Try to practice this pose at some point throughout the day. Whether you do it right after you wake up, at lunchtime or at the end of a long day — it will work wonders on your body.

