Jessica Alba’s Honest Company is recalling some of its baby wipes because of possible mold.

The company, known mainly for its line of nontoxic household cleaners and personal care products, issued the voluntary recall out of “an abundance of caution."

Charley Gallay / Getty Images The Honest Company was founded by actress Jessica Alba.

“We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable,” the company said in a statement.

The wipes were sold in packages of 10, 72, 288 and 576-count. They also were included as part of Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set. The product is distributed in the U.S. and Canada.

The affected lots can be found on the company’s recall notice page. Consumers may return the wipes to the stores where they bought them for a full refund. They may also call 888-862-8818, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time.

Honest.com The lot numbers affected by Honest Company's recall of diaper wipes can be found on the bottom of the package.

This is the second recall making headlines this year for The Honest Company. In January, it issued a recall for its organic baby powder over concern the product was contaminated with microorganisms that can cause skin and eye infections.

Last year, the Honest Company fought back against claims by the Wall Street Journal that its laundry detergent is not as chemical-free as it claimed to be. In August 2015, consumers of the brand's sunscreen claimed it failed to protect their skin. One month later, the company faced a class-action lawsuit claiming it was deceptive in labeling its products as "natural."

