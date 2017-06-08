share tweet pin email

Wondering how to satisfy a sweet tooth without derailing your diet? Of course, fruit is a no-brainer, and summer is the best time for juicy, sweet varieties like melon, pineapple, peaches and plums. But if you're looking for something a little more indulgent, dig in to these tasty treats.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make Joy Bauer's vanilla-cherry ice cream sandwich: Only 145 calories! Play Video - 1:13 Make Joy Bauer's vanilla-cherry ice cream sandwich: Only 145 calories! Play Video - 1:13

1. Dark chocolate

Getty Images Dark chocolate squares are a perfect treat!

When a cocoa craving strikes, enjoy a prepackaged square (or two) of dark chocolate. Dark chocolate contains higher amounts of heart-healthy flavonoids compared to milk and white chocolate varieties. Brands like Dove Promises, Endangered Species and Ghiradelli sell individually wrapped squares for no more than 60 calories a piece. Hershey’s special dark Kisses are only 25 calories a piece.

You can also reach for a bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips (the type you keep on hand for baking); measure out two tablespoons (about 140 calories) and savor every morsel.

2. Cherry-vanilla-chocolate ice cream sandwich

Lucy Schaeffer This dessert is a Bauer family favorite!

Here’s a delicious frozen treat that combines the fabulous flavors of rich chocolate, creamy vanilla and sweet cherries. These ice cream sammies could not be easier to throw together, and they’re 100 calories less than the store-bought variety. My kids (and husband) gobble them up! Get the recipe here.

3. Ice Pops

Zach Pagano Cool, refreshing and low-calorie!

These refreshing pops get their sweetness naturally from bananas and strawberries — not a drop of added sugar! They also have a surprise ingredient that give them a little extra nutritional “oomph.” Care to take a guess? Get the recipe!

For more delicious recipes, check out Joy's cookbook From Junk Food to Joy Food and follow her on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest​. Learn more about Joy's Drop 10 TODAY plan, and sign up for our One Small Thing newsletter.