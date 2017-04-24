Hash browns recalled for having pieces of golf balls in them

A food company has recalled hash brown packages in nine states thanks to an unintended ingredient — golf balls.
McCain Foods USA announced that is voluntarily recalling frozen hash brown products "that may be contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials," according to a release on the Food and Drug Administration website.
The golf balls may have been "inadvertently harvested" with the potatoes used in the hash browns and pose a choking hazard, according to McCain Foods USA.
Bags of Roundy's Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns and Harris Teeter Brand has browns have been recalled from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.
The company urged consumers to throw the products away or return them to the store.
No injuries have been reported related to consumption of the hash browns, according to McCain Foods USA.
