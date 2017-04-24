Hash browns recalled for having pieces of golf balls in them

share tweet pin email

A food company has recalled hash brown packages in nine states thanks to an unintended ingredient — golf balls.

McCain Foods USA announced that is voluntarily recalling frozen hash brown products "that may be contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials," according to a release on the Food and Drug Administration website.

fda.gov Two brands of hash browns, including the one above, have been recalled by McCain Foods USA after it was discovered that bits of golf balls were found mixed in with the product.

The golf balls may have been "inadvertently harvested" with the potatoes used in the hash browns and pose a choking hazard, according to McCain Foods USA.

RELATED: Sargento recalls 7 cheeses for possible listeria contamination

Bags of Roundy's Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns and Harris Teeter Brand has browns have been recalled from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Illinois, Wisconsin, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

The company urged consumers to throw the products away or return them to the store.

No injuries have been reported related to consumption of the hash browns, according to McCain Foods USA.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.