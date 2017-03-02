'Drunk suit' dramatically shows the dangers of drunk driving

share tweet pin email

Just days ago, a driver plowed into pedestrians at a Mardi Gras parade, injuring 28 people. Some are still in the hospital. Police say the 25-year-old behind the wheel had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, every day 28 people die in crashes involving alcohol. Now experts at Ford are trying to stop it by developing They're trying it on teenagers in an effort to get them "scared straight," part of a program called Ford Driving Skills for Life.

TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen tried on the drunk suit, which included weights on his knees and arms and literal "beer goggles" to limit his view. When he went through a sobriety test during a simulated traffic stop as well as driving an obstacle course, all while wearing the suit, the results were dramatic.

TODAY Jeff Rossen undergoes a field sobriety test wearing the drunk suit.

The Ford Driving Skills for Life program has trained over 1 million students. They do demonstrations in cities and towns across the country, free of charge. To see if your neighborhood is on the list, visit their website here.