Since launching the Drop 10 TODAY challenge a few weeks ago, we’ve been getting loads of questions and comments. Keep ‘em coming! Many of you have told us that you love the PB and Banana Sushi, and that you’re looking for more creative Drop 10 breakfast ideas.

Well, we hear you loud and clear. That’s why I decided to whip up these two super-delicious creations. Each has less than 300 calories and delivers at least 10 grams of satiating protein and 4 grams of filling fiber. Pour yourself a cup of Joe and you’ll be ready to take on the day.

Apple “Doughnuts”

Rebecca Jay

These “doughnuts” make for a tasty and fun-tastic breakfast. Bonus: They’re most definitely kid-approved. Pick your preferred combination of “sprinkles.” Each "doughnut" is packed with nutrition and a whole lot of goodness.

Ingredients:

• 1 large apple

• Dash of apple pie spice or any combo of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice (optional)

• ½ cup nonfat or low-fat vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt

• One of the following sprinkle combinations:

1 tablespoon crushed almonds (raw or roasted) + ¼ cup blueberries

¼ cup blueberries + 1 tablespoon shredded coconut flakes

1 tablespoon crushed almonds (raw or roasted) + 1 tablespoon sunflower or pumpkin seeds (unshelled)

Preparation:

Slice apple into about ¾-inch-thick slices. Use pastry tip to make a hole in the center of each slice.

Top each “doughnut” slice with a spread of Greek yogurt and sprinkle on a dash of optional spices. Add your preferred topping combination evenly among all slices.

Note: Nutrition is based on crushed almonds and blueberries. Numbers will vary slightly with other topping combinations, but all weigh in with less than 300 calories and provide at least 11 grams protein and 7 grams of fiber.

Nutrition:

250 calories, 12 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber

Katie Connelly Snacks are an important part of a healthy diet!

Peanut Butter Stuffed Strawberries

Rebecca Jay

Attention PB&J lovers: This breakfast is calling your name. I paired fiber-rich strawberries with a protein-packed secret ingredient: powdered peanut butter. If you haven’t heard of it before, powdered PB is definitely something you’ll want to add to your repertoire. You can find it at your grocery store and there are loads of different brands to choose from. Give these bites a shot — they are fun to make and even more enjoyable to eat.

Get the recipe.

Nutrition:

Makes 1 serving: 240 calories, 21 gram of protein, 10 grams of fiber

For more delicious recipes, check out Joy’s cookbook "From Junk Food to Joy Food" and follow her via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.