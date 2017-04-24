share tweet pin email

This week Joy Bauer and Dr. Oz kicked off the #Drop10Today plan, a meal plan to help everyone get healthy for summer. While eating right is important, exercise is also a big part of the equation. Together, they demonstrated the 7-minute workout they'll be using each day — and you can try it, too!

They start the workout by stretching and bending their left and right knees, to open their hips. Try to touch your toes. If you can't, touch your knees or hips. After stretching, get down into plank pose and start doing push-ups. Try for ten!

TODAY Dr. Oz shows Joy how to do a proper push-up.

Next, arch up into another stretch and gently touch your nose to the ground, eventually bringing yourself to a downward-facing dog pose.

From this pose, take your right foot to the ceiling and roll your right hip open by arching it to the right. Bring your leg straight up from that pose into warrior pose. Make sure to breathe steadily throughout this workout.

Arch your back so your left hand goes below your left knee and bend your right knee. Go back to warrior pose then into triangle pose to release your other side.

TODAY Dr. Oz and Joy Bauer demonstrate their best warrior poses.

Then, lean forward into airplane pose and then return to plank pose to do more push-ups.

Once again, return to upward facing dog, then smoothly transition to downward-facing dog.

Repeat the routine outlined above, but on the opposite leg. By this point, you should have less than a minute left! Swing down on your bottom in a sitting pose to end the workout with some sit-ups. This will strengthen your core.

TODAY End the workout with some sit ups!

This workout will help get you mentally prepared for that long day ahead!