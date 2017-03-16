Demi Lovato marks 5th anniversary of sobriety: 'I'm so proud of myself'

Five years ago, singer Demi Lovato did a very brave thing: she got sober.
The "Confident" singer, who has battled mental illness and sobriety issues for years, went into rehab at age 18. And as she declared on Instagram with a photo graphic and a self-affirming message, the 24-year-old can now claim 1,827 days (or five years) of being clean.
That's worth celebrating!
Lovato's been in showbiz since she was a child; at age 10 she began working on "Barney & Friends" and ultimately starred on multiple Disney Channel shows like "Camp Rock" and "Sonny with a Chance" while pursuing her musical career. She began releasing albums in 2008.
But behind the scenes she was battling various demons: she'd been bullied as a child, which led to her being home-schooled and over the years suffered from depression and self-harm. She ended her participation in a Jonas Brothers concert tour in 2010 and went into a treatment facility, reportedly after punching a dancer. She completed treatment in 2011.
In 2016, she spoke to People magazine about dealing with bipolar disorder, bulimia and anorexia. "I never found out until I went into treatment that I was bipolar," she said then. "Looking back, it makes sense."
"I feel like I am in control now where my whole life I wasn't in control," she added.
Since she concluded her rehab, Lovato has had ongoing success: multiple charting hits, a stint as a judge on "The X Factor," appearances on "Glee" and the debut of her new skin care line, Devonne by Demi. Her fifth album, "Confident," came out in 2015 and seemed to reveal a new, positive outlook.
"Every day is a work in progress so hopefully I make it to 2017 with my sobriety," she noted in a separate People interview. "I take it one day at a time and for today I'm doing great."
She did make it — and she is doing great. Congratulations, Demi!
