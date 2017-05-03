Comedian Jim Gaffigan reveals his wife had surgery for brain tumor

Serious times in an otherwise funny household: Comedian Jim Gaffigan revealed on Tuesday that his wife Jeannie had recently been operated on for a brain tumor, and is convalescing at home.
He made the announcement on Facebook:
The news was clearly sudden for the couple, who have five children together (Gaffigan's stand-up routines often revolve around handling a large brood and being a dad). He and Jeannie both lived on the same block in New York City while they were up-and-coming comedians, and met by randomly bumping into each other at a Korean market.
The pair wed in 2003, and have been working together in one way or the other ever since: Jeannie most recently wrote and produced his TV Land series, "The Jim Gaffigan Show."
Now, post-surgery Jeannie seems to be recuperating well, and both she and Jim have posted pictures of their children providing "baby medicine," which is just about as cute as you could expect.
Here's hoping you have a speedy recovering, Jeannie, and are back up and laughing again soon!
