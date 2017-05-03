Comedian Jim Gaffigan reveals his wife had surgery for brain tumor

share tweet pin email

Serious times in an otherwise funny household: Comedian Jim Gaffigan revealed on Tuesday that his wife Jeannie had recently been operated on for a brain tumor, and is convalescing at home.

He made the announcement on Facebook:

The news was clearly sudden for the couple, who have five children together (Gaffigan's stand-up routines often revolve around handling a large brood and being a dad). He and Jeannie both lived on the same block in New York City while they were up-and-coming comedians, and met by randomly bumping into each other at a Korean market.

#tbt A post shared by @jeanniegaffigan on Feb 5, 2015 at 12:04pm PST

The pair wed in 2003, and have been working together in one way or the other ever since: Jeannie most recently wrote and produced his TV Land series, "The Jim Gaffigan Show."

Happy End of 4th of July Weekend! A post shared by @jeanniegaffigan on Jul 5, 2015 at 8:24pm PDT

Now, post-surgery Jeannie seems to be recuperating well, and both she and Jim have posted pictures of their children providing "baby medicine," which is just about as cute as you could expect.

"Mom takes care of us. Now we take of her." The miracle of baby medicine. Thanks for the prayers everyone. @jeanniegaffigan A post shared by Jim Gaffigan (@jimgaffigan) on May 1, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

I'm coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I'm alive! A post shared by @jeanniegaffigan on May 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Here's hoping you have a speedy recovering, Jeannie, and are back up and laughing again soon!

