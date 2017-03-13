Chris Hemsworth's high-intensity workout is something to behold

share tweet pin email

Chris Hemsworth has treated us all with a look into his hard-driving, shirtless workout, and all we can say is, wow!

Gettin it done with the worlds best trainer @zocobodypro. For the best training advice, nutrition advice of just how to be a flat out legend check out his website www.zocobodypro.com A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:30am PST

In a video posted to Instagram over the weekend, Hemsworth, under the watchful, encouraging eye of a his personal trainer the whole time in the video, is going on all in. He clearly wants to keep his body in superior form, as he gets ready to reprise the role of the Nordic god Thor in November's "Thor: Ragnarok."

The 33-year-old dad of three has one serious high-intensity workout. He pumps iron, rides a bicycle, tosses a medicine ball, does something rather artistic with flapping ropes, does hanging leg raises and —

Where were we? That was distracting.

Alamy Stock The body, built! Chris Hemsworth in "Thor" in 2011.

It's a long way to go from his 2015 emaciated look from "In the Heart of the Sea":

Just tried a new diet/training program called "Lost At Sea". Wouldn't recommend it.. #IntheHeartoftheSea pic.twitter.com/y89McNuiiV — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 22, 2015

Truly, the man is a marvel. We can't wait to witness his godlike form later this year!

Alamy Stock Hemsworth as Thor, doing some work around the house, it seems.

Now, we need a rest.

