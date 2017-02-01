Calling all newlyweds! Come join TODAY for a fun Valentine's Day game

share tweet pin email

Will this Valentine's Day be your first as a married couple?

If so, then you've come to the right place.

Halfpoint / Shutterstock

TODAY is looking for newly married couples to be a part of a fun and love-filled game that will be played on the show to celebrate Valentine's Day.

To enter, fill out the form below with you and your partner's names, ages, contact information and how long you've been married for. You'll also need to submit a few recent photos of the two of you.

Here's to hoping we have a fun celebrating love at TODAY.

We can't wait to see all of the submissions!