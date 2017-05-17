share tweet pin email

Celebrity trainer Obi Obadike joined us for a Facebook Live workout, outlining six body-weight exercises you can do at home. Watch the video below, or read the detailed descriptions so you can follow along! Repeat this six exercise circuit three or four times for a full-body workout.

1. Squat hold

Keep legs shoulder-width apart, bend down about 90 degrees. Hold the pose, raising your arms out in front. You'll feel it in your glutes, legs and calves. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds.

2. High knees

This is a cardio move you can do anywhere. Make sure your arms are moving as you raise your knees. Continue for 15 to 20 seconds.

3. Shoulder dumbbell press

You have to lift weights! You're not going to get bulky — you're going to get lean. Grab a pair of three- to ten-pound dumbbells. Keep your legs shoulder-width apart, lift the dumbbells up to your shoulders, then raise them overhead. Dumbbells meet at the top, before you lower and repeat the movement. Repeat 10 to 12 repetitions.

4. Leg lift holds

This is a great ab exercise. Keep your legs together, lift them about six inches off of the ground and hold it for 15 seconds. You'll feel it!

5. Mountain climbers

Position your body on the ground as if you were going to do a push-up. Keep your arms straight while you move your legs like you're running. Alternate each leg. Do it for 10 to 15 seconds.

6. Modified push-up

Keep your arms shoulder-width apart, and your calves resting on the ground. Lower your upper body to the ground, keeping your elbows close to your body. Perform 10 repetitions.

Obi Obadike is a fitness expert and is the author of "The Cut: Lose Up To 10 Pounds In 10 Days And Sculpt Your Best Body."