Most people think of Bob Harper as the emblem of health: He offers tons of clean eating tips to TODAY viewers, leads intense workout classes, and inspires everyone around him to get active and eat just a little bit better.

Yet "The Biggest Loser" trainer is currently undergoing his own health crisis: Harper, 51, experienced a serious heart attack two weeks ago, and has been quietly recovering.

Harper, who confirmed the incident to NBC News, was reportedly working out when he collapsed and lost consciousness, according to TMZ. Though the experience left him shaken, he told NBC he is now "on the mend."

The trainer also took to Facebook on Monday night to post about his health scare, sharing a photo from his hospital bed and thanking fans for their support. "Well I guess you all heard what happened," he wrote. "Two weeks ago yesterday I had a heart attack. I am feeling better. Just taking it easy."

Harper's mother passed away several years ago from a heart attack.

"My mother wasn't alive long enough to see my career get to where it is now," Harper shared with Maria Shriver, back in 2011.

According to the American Heart Association, children of parents with heart disease are more likely to develop it themselves. Men have a greater risk of heart attack than women do, and are more likely to experience attacks earlier in life. These are risk factors that you're born with and can't change — no matter how healthy you are.

Risk factors you can take control of: managing your cholesterol, not smoking, getting enough physical activity, managing your weight and glucose levels, if you have diabetes.

According to the American Heart Association, it can take several weeks for your heart muscle to heal from a heart attack, though the length of time depends on an individual's injury and healing process.

Here's hoping Harper is back to his usual butt-kicking self, leading brutal workouts, soon!