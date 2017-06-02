share tweet pin email

There are five places on earth which have the highest percentage of people who live to a healthy and happy 100 years. They're called the "Blue Zones" by National Geographic author Dan Buettner, who has explored their secrets to a thriving longevity in his book,"The Blue Zones Solution: Eating and Living Like the World's Healthiest People."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Maria Shriver reveals secrets of 'blue zones' where people live to 100 Play Video - 4:36 Maria Shriver reveals secrets of 'blue zones' where people live to 100 Play Video - 4:36

Buettner has discovered what he believes is the answering to reaching such an old age and being healthy right up to the end: diet. So he has set out to capture the recipes of the world's longest living people.

"Individuals get lucky, but populations don’t," Buettner told NBC's Maria Shriver in the TODAY series, "Eating to 100." "There’s too many people to chalk it up to collective luck, or even genes," said Buettner.

No matter where people live, foods make up all longevity diets: beans, greens, grains, and nuts.

"They know how to make them taste good and they know how to optimize them for their health," Buettner said.

In the TODAY series, "Eating to 100," Buettner and NBC's Maria Shriver visit three of the Blue Zones:

Ikaria, Greece

On the remote Greek island of Ikaria, people outlive the average American by more than a decade. On Ikaria, 97 percent of the people are over age 70 and Buettner found only three cases of dementia. By comparison, there's a 50 percent change of dementia for Americans who reach 85.

A common side dish is wild dandelion, boiled like spinach. These greens have 10 times more antioxidants than red wine, according to Buettner. Chickpeas, also a favorite on Ikaria, are the cornerstone of every longevity diet in the world, said Buettner.

Costa Rica

The Nicoya Pennisula is famous for beautiful sandy beaches, exotic wildlife and people who seem to defy the limits of age. In Nicoya, about 1 in 250 people live to 100, compared to 1 in 4,000 who make it to 100 in America. Their diet of rice, beans and tortillas would be viewed as unhealthy in America. But it's way better than you think.

"If the average American could add a cup of beans a day, it would extend their life by four years," said Buettner.

Slideshow Photos Jake Whitman / NBC News "Eating to 100" in Costa Rica In Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula, about 1 in 250 people live to 100, compared to 1 in 4,000 who make it to 100 in America. "Eating to 100" in Costa Rica of The breakfast Jose Bonifacio credits with helping him reach a healthy and happy 100 years old: rice, beans, eggs, tortillas and cheese. Jake Whitman / NBC News

"Eating to 100" in Costa Rica of 100-year-old Eulalia Mendoza credits God with her longevity, but she says she also has a little help from a friend who sneaks her an occasional beer from his nearby bar. Jake Whitman / NBC News

"Eating to 100" in Costa Rica of 100-year-old Jose Bonifacio is one of the great cowboys of Guanacaste, Costa Rica. He still rides his horse every morning, is mentally sharp and doesn’t take supplements. Jake Whitman / NBC News

"Eating to 100" in Costa Rica of Sisters Gioconda (left) and Anabelle Rangel(right) will cook 140 tortillas every day and sell them for 50 cents each. The tortillas are rich in niacin, a B vitamin that reduces colesterol and the risk of heart attack. Jake Whitman / NBC News

"Eating to 100" in Costa Rica of A tortilla made of ground-up whole corn, which is rich in a B vitamin that can reduce the risk of heart attacks. A town in the Nicoya Pennisula has built a statue honoring the women who make them. Jake Whitman / NBC News

"Eating to 100" in Costa Rica of 100-year-old Estanislao Suarez of Costa Rica’s Nicoya Pennisula. Suarez is one of the remarkable residents of Nicoya who seem to defy the limits of age. Jake Whitman / NBC News

"Eating to 100" in Costa Rica of 107-year-old Jose Pizarro still lives in the house he built 90 years ago on Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula. Jake Whitman / NBC News

"Eating to 100" in Costa Rica of 100-year-old Jose Bonifacio with Dan Buettner, author of "The Blue Zones Solutions" and NBC's Maria Shriver. Buettner is on a mission to capture a way of eating that is disappearing. Jake Whitman / NBC News

"Eating to 100" in Costa Rica of 100-year-old Eulalia Mendoza with Dan Buettner, Maria Shriver, and some of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchidren and a great-great-great grandchild. Jake Whitman / NBC News

"Eating to 100" in Costa Rica of Jose Bonifacio and NBC's Maria Shriver. In Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula, about 1 in 250 people live to 100, compared to 1 in 4,000 who make it to 100 in America. For more photos from NBC's Jake Whitman, visit his Instagram @NBCJake. Jake Whitman / NBC News

Loma Linda, California

An hour west of Los Angeles is Loma Linda, California, where nearly half of the city belongs to the 7th Day Adventist Church. Most of the church members don't eat meat or fish and they never touch alcohol or cigarettes. And they live about seven to 10 years longer than the rest of Americans, according to the Adventist Health Study.

In Loma Linda, eating healthfully is part of the religion. Their diet is inspired by the Bible, the diet of the Garden of Eden. The citizens of Loma Linda are always on the move. They take afternoon nature walks and follow a strict lifestyle established over 150 years ago by the church's founder, Ellen G. White.

RELATED:

Eat like an Adventist: 8 foods for a longer, healthier life

Wines, beans and family: Sardinia's secrets to living to 100