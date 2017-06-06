share tweet pin email

It's been less than a week since Trista Sutter, the star of the very first season of "The Bachelorette," suffered a seizure while on vacation in Europe that left her hospitalized and thankful to be alive.

But it didn't keep her down for long.

Trista's husband, Ryan Sutter, offered fans an update about the former reality TV star — including a photo of her "at her best" just one day after the incident.

The photo captures Trista looking alert and tan as she snaps a vacation pic of her own aboard a boat just off the coast of the island of Šolta in Croatia.

"I've had this picture to post for a few days. I just haven't been sure what to say?" Ryan wrote. "Like my mind, the photo has sat as a 'draft.' In limbo. A bit confused. It was taken one day after my wife, unexpectedly and without a definitive cause, seized violently in front of her family on a shuttle bus full of strangers."

In her own Instagram post, shared shortly after it was over, Trista credited her husband, at least in part, with saving her life.

"Without you, I don't know that I would be here today," she said.

My knight in shining armor. ✨ #loveofmylife #grateful A post shared by Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Ryan himself explained that he was thankful for his "almost 17 years as a firefighter," which provided him with emergency skills, but he added, "little in my 42 years of life prepared me for the confusion and contemplation that remains after the tide of immediacy has settled."

Still, he said that he and his 44-year-old wife have found a way to navigate those lingering concerns since her seizure — thanks to others.

"What has helped is the outpouring of kindness received from our friends, family and even those that we've never personally met," he wrote. "Without a doubt, you have been instrumental in the healing process and a humbling source of strength for (Trista) and I. So, with that message, I post this simple picture. It's my wife - at her best- capturing life as she always has, though now through a more meaningful lens..."

13 Years! How did I get so lucky??? #shehas20/80eyesight #wehavetwokidssoshecantleavenow #thankyouGod A post shared by Ryan Sutter (@ryansutter) on Dec 6, 2016 at 3:16pm PST

Ryan and Trista have been sharing life and making those meaningful memories together for more than 13 years now.

Ryan first met Trista as a contestant on the 2003 premiere season of "The Bachelorette." They were married in a televised special in December of that year, and have two children together, Max, 9, and Blakesley, 8.