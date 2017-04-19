TODAY's Next Big Thing: Vote for your favorite invention!

Health & Wellness

'The Bachelor's' Lesley Murphy shares revealing post-op photo after double mastectomy

TODAY

When former "The Bachelor" contestant Lesley Murphy learned that she'd tested positive for the BRCA2 gene mutation, which indicates a significantly higher risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer, she knew she wanted to be proactive. Murphy's mom is a breast cancer survivor, after being diagnosed three years ago.

Murphy, 29, decided to have a double mastectomy to give herself the best odds of beating cancer before it strikes. And she knew she wanted to share the process with her fans and followers.

My Sunday best, or what I could manage to put on today with limited arm movements.🤷🏼‍♀️My mom washed and dried my hair today. She dresses me in the mornings. She also measures my drains twice daily which are the tubes you see coming out of my lovely red apron I never take off. She's the freaking best. She slept in my hospital room and bed at home for the first few nights, helping me in and out of bed and giving me meds at horrid hours to control the pain. I have to sleep on my back in the exact same position every night. Sometimes when I make the wrong movements it feels like my chest is detaching from my body, but all in all, I think my upper half is healing nicely! Sure, it's sunken in and lumpy because what you see are deflated expanders that were put in which will gradually get filled every 2-3 weeks as I get ready for reconstructive surgery. Hopefully by then the permanent marker will be off my body😂I feel lucky because my surgeons only made one vertical incision on the lower half of both breasts while saving skin & nipple. So while all breast tissue is (hopefully) gone, I retained some of the old me! Happy Sunday. God is good.🙌🏻💞 #LesleysBreasties #LesNipsBRCAintheBud #BreastCancerAwareness #FightLikeAGirl

A post shared by Lesley • The Road Les Traveled (@lesleyannemurphy) on

On Monday, less than one week after surgery, Murphy posted an open-shirt photo revealing her body as it is now — along with a message revealing where she is in her healing process.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Latest guidelines for screening

Play Video - 4:14

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Latest guidelines for screening

Play Video - 4:14

RELATED: 8 things to know before getting tested for BRCA

"My mom washed and dried my hair today," wrote Murphy, who gained reality TV fame during Sean Lowe's season of the love-connection series. "She dresses me in the mornings. She also measures my drains twice daily which are the tubes you see coming out of my lovely red apron I never take off. She's the freaking best. She slept in my hospital room and bed at home for the first few nights, helping me in and out of bed and giving me meds at horrid hours to control the pain."

Even with all that help from mom, recovery hasn't been easy for Murphy.

"I have to sleep on my back in the exact same position every night," she explained . "Sometimes when I make the wrong movements it feels like my chest is detaching from my body, but all in all, I think my upper half is healing nicely!"

Day 1 post op. Oouuuchh. My mom took this photo when I first arrived to my hospital room after surgery. It was hard to breathe. My chest was super tight and still is. There are so many tubes hooked up to me and lots of beeping noises. My boobs are gone. Crazy, right? Gone. It's hard to wrap my head around. My doctors and nurses come by all the time to check on my vitals and give me pills to ease the pain. I really love the people here. Everyone is SO nice at @uamshealth. The staff and level of care is topnotch. There is a chance I could go home tonight, but truth be told, I'm not so sure I want to! The grilled cheese and coconut chocolate cake make me happy. Moving hurts. I tried getting out of bed for the first time about an hour ago. I don't want to do it again but know I have to. I finally caught a glimpse of my bare chest during a FaceTime call a couple of minutes ago. Whoa. It looks like I was in a bear fight and lost. Badly. The human body is truly amazing, though, and I will heal soon enough. I am overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from friends, family, followers and complete strangers. So so overwhelmed. You guys know how to make a bruised and weak woman feel on top of the world. Thank you from the bottom of my heart💗Your prayers, well wishes and good vibes are working🙏🏻 #LesNipBRCAintheBud #LesleysBreasties #FightLikeAGirl #BreastCancerAwareness

A post shared by Lesley • The Road Les Traveled (@lesleyannemurphy) on

As for what's really on display in her photo, Murphy offered a straightforward explanation.

"Sure, it's sunken in and lumpy because what you see are deflated expanders that were put in which will gradually get filled every 2-3 weeks as I get ready for reconstructive surgery," she added. "I feel lucky because my surgeons only made one vertical incision on the lower half of both breasts while saving skin & nipple. So while all breast tissue is (hopefully) gone, I retained some of the old me!"

RELATED: At high risk for breast cancer, why this woman decided against a mastectomy

The now travel blogger hopes that sharing her story will help others. It's already helped her.

1 week post op: Today was a good day. I put on make-up and pants for my doc appt. Make-up and pants! And shoes! I actually left the house for the first time since surgery. I didn't even have to wear the dreaded pink cape for very long today either😂They are always used on patient's so doctors can have easy access to check their handiwork. This one really wasn't so bad. It's very 2017 Hospital Spring Collection, if you will💁🏼Maybe just fringe the sleeves and boom. Coachella Weekend no. 2 outfit is done. Anywho, I was so excited to wake up today because I was getting 2 out of the 4 drains removed! I wish everyone could know what that before-and-after felt like. Beforehand, 4 drains made my chest feel so tight. It hurt like hell to laugh and to cry. To cough and to sneeze. All of these common occurrences reminded ever fiber in my body of the recent trauma it just experienced. Now with 2 drains out, so much weigh feels lifted from my chest. I can breathe a bit deeper and sit up faster. I can't wait until next week when the final two come out, even though it truly felt like snakes were slithering through my body as the doctor pulled at them this morning.🐍BLAH. Gives me chills just thinking about it. Check my Insta story for more explanation. As always, I love you guys. I read every heart felt comment and truly feel the love of this incredible support system. I'm amazed by all the stories told in comments, emails and DMs. Young, old, sad, happy, preventative, or a fight of a lifetime. Each one is inspiring, so thanks for telling your story and being so open and vulnerable here with me💞Together we are creating so much awareness for early detection, screenings, gene mutations and how to work with the options we have. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

A post shared by Lesley • The Road Les Traveled (@lesleyannemurphy) on

"I read every heartfelt comment and truly feel the love of this incredible support system," Murphy wrote in her most recent post. "I'm amazed by all the stories told in comments, emails and DMs. Young, old, sad, happy, preventative, or a fight of a lifetime. Each one is inspiring, so thanks for telling your story and being so open and vulnerable here with me. Together we are creating so much awareness for early detection, screenings, gene mutations and how to work with the options we have."

More Breast Cancer videos

More: Health & Wellness Breast Cancer

TOP