'Bachelor' alum Lesley Murphy updates fans on implant surgery after mastectomy

In early April, former "Bachelor" contestant Lesley Murphy underwent a preventative double mastectomy after discovering that she had tested positive for the BRCA2 gene mutation.

Three months later, Murphy is sharing a big step on the road to recovery. On Sunday, the reality star and blogger underwent exchange surgery to swap tissue expanders for true implants and expressed her gratitude to everyone who followed her along the journey.

"In just 83 days, I went from a completely flat chest in horrific pain to somewhere around a comfortable C-cup," Murphy wrote in a post hours before the surgery. "Well...as comfortable as I can be in these expanders."

After the exchange was complete she posted a photo of herself from the hospital with a caption that began, "Happy with a 100 percent chance of swollen."

She continued, thanking her doctors at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences, saying, "Dr. Wright, thank you for ridding me of those boulders and giving me my normalcy back! You are a magician and I am in awe of your talents."

It's unwrapping and unveiling time🎁🤗Anxiety was at an all time high today as I unzipped and stripped. The fragile boobs came a bit damaged and bruised but all will straighten out in the next few weeks after the swelling goes down🙌🏻They are squishy once again, so all is right in the world. Talking all about my implants and second surgery on the blog today.😱Link in bio. #lesleysbreasties #lesnipsbrcainthebud #breastcancerawareness A post shared by Lesley • The Road Les Traveled (@lesleyannemurphy) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Several days post-opp, Murphy updated her followers on the results.

"The fragile boobs came a bit damaged and bruised but all will straighten out in the next few weeks after the swelling goes down," she wrote on Instagram. "They are squishy once again, so all is right in the world."

On her blog, she detailed just how different the implant surgery was from her double mastectomy surgery, saying, "The double mastectomy was a 10/10 on the pain scale. This was a 3/10."

Not only was the pain more bearable, but mobility was significantly improved the second time around.

"I can raise my arms, I can walk around, I can drive, and I can even carry my nephew."

Here's wishing Murphy a continued speedy recovery!