Aaron Carter blames medical condition, 'eating disorder' for his thin frame

Singer Aaron Carter is asking fans to “be kind” to him after revealing that a medical condition kills his appetite and keeps him from gaining weight.

Getty Images Aaron Carter revealed in a series of tweets that a hiatal hernia keeps him thin and from having an appetite.

The 29-year-old former child star disclosed in a series of early morning tweets Wednesday that he has a hiatal hernia, a condition that has contributed to his gaunt appearance.

“It's a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite and I'm sorry this is the way I am. Basically I have an eating disorder,” he wrote in one tweet.

By the way y'all wanna know why I'm so skinny? It's because @ 19 i was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, I didn't choose that. be kind to me.. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

It's a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite and I'm sorry this is the way I am. Basically I have an eating disorder. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

I'm sorry, sometimes I really wish I did look better, or I eat more like y'all say, this life doesn't come w much stability.... — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

If you don't believe me ask my brother he was there when I was 19 diagnosed. It's a stress eating disorder, I'm sorry I didn't choose this. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

No I don't do drugs, yes I feel pain, I haven't stopped working since I was 7 years old 22 years later and I still won't give up. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

Any of my fans who I let down or made them embarrassed to be my fans anymore I'm so sorry. I will never stop trying to win your hearts back. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

All things done in the dark always come to light. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

I might not be exactly where I want to be but I'm doing much better than I was before ... Goodnight — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) April 26, 2017

Carter said he was diagnosed with the condition when he was 19 and explains “why I’m so skinny.” He stressed that he didn’t choose to have the condition and urged the public to “be kind to me.”

A hiatal hernia occurs when part of the upper stomach pushes through the diaphragm, potentially leading to heartburn, bloating and stomach pain. Most of the time the cause is unknown, but it can occur as a result of increased pressure in the abdomen from health issues like pregnancy, obesity, coughing or straining during bowel movements.

Getty Images Though Carter recently disclosed this health issue, he seems to be doing well and has concerts scheduled for this summer.

Carter said that his brother, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, can back up the diagnosis. He also said that he doesn’t do drugs but that, “yes I feel pain.” He also apologized to any fans "who I let down" or embarrassed.

"I will never stop trying to win your hearts back," he wrote.