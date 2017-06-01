share tweet pin email

Tired of the same old boring sandwich? Spice things up with these five slim and scrumptious spreads. Packed with exciting flavor profiles, they’re each simple to make and contain no more than 35 calories per tablespoon. The best part? They’ll add delicious zing to any meal without sabotaging your diet.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 5 slimming spreads to give your sandwiches sizzle (without the calories) Play Video - 1:19 5 slimming spreads to give your sandwiches sizzle (without the calories) Play Video - 1:19

1. Horseradish-rosemary mayo

Viktor1 / Shutterstock

Add a little extra spice to any sammie with this simple-to-make spread. It also pairs perfectly with burgers and salmon!

Ingredients:

¼ cup light mayonnaise

1 tablespoon horseradish

1 teaspoon fresh or dried rosemary

Preparation: Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl.

Nutritional information: 1 tablespoon = 35 calories

2. Taco spread

yasuhiro amano / Shutterstock

This protein-packed and flavor-filled condiment will be a fiesta for your taste buds. Give it a try.

Ingredients:

6 ounces non-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 to 1½ tablespoons taco seasoning (preferably low-sodium)

Salt and pepper to taste (optional)

Preparation: Mix together Greek yogurt and taco seasoning in a small bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Nutritional information: 1 tablespoon = 20 calories

3. Spicy hummus

NatashaPhoto / Shutterstock

Made with just two kitchen staples you probably have on hand, this spicy spread is sure to elevate any humdrum sandwich. Add more or less Sriracha to adjust the heat to your personal liking.

Ingredients:

¼ cup hummus

1 tablespoon Sriracha

Preparation: Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl. Add additional Sriracha to increase heat.

Nutritional information: 1 tablespoon = 30 calories

4. Salsamole

holbox / Shutterstock

Avocado-rich guac and tomato-based salsa are a delicious dynamic duo. This nutrient-packed spread will add a whole lot of pizazz to any sandwich.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons salsa

2 tablespoons guacamole

Preparation: Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl.

Nutritional information: 1 tablespoon = 14 calories

5. Creamy cilantro spread

Shutterstock

This herb-alicious topper is a Bauer family favorite. It packs a flavorful punch and makes a delicious condiment for cilantro lovers.

Ingredients:

1 cup low-fat sour cream

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 scallion, chopped

Preparation: Mix all ingredients together in a small bowl.

Nutritional information: 1 tablespoon = 13 calories

Nutrition analysis courtesy of Genesis® R&D

For more delicious recipes, check out Joy's cookbook From Junk Food to Joy Food and follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

RELATED:

Join the Drop 10 TODAY challenge!

Joy Bauer's Drop 10 TODAY grocery list

How to learn to love veggies