Joy Bauer and Dr. Oz kicked off their Drop 10 TODAY plan earlier this week, and to help you stick with it, they filmed a short workout video. It's quick, easy and you can do it in the comfort of your living room.

The high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout is comprised of six body-weight exercises that are meant to be done during commercial breaks — yes, you can do this while you're watching TV! Watch the video below and check out the descriptions of the exercises for more detail.

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds, then repeat the entire routine as many times as you can!

1. Scissor kicks

Lie on your back and raise your legs. Lift your head and shoulders up off of the ground. Then begin moving your legs in a scissor-like movement, without letting them touch the ground. Keep your legs straight.

2. Crunch twists

While still laying on your back, lift your feet off of the ground and bend your knees. Begin to crunch your upper body to your knees, but twist at the top so your elbow touches your opposite knee. Continue alternating for the next 30 seconds.

3. Burpees

Begin on the floor in a push-up position. Perform a push-up, then jump your legs up to your hands and explode up in a jump. If this exercise is too intense, you can modify it by stepping your legs out, instead of jumping.

4. Plank tucks

Bring your body into a plank, with your elbows resting on the ground and your body in a straight line, activating your core. To perform the tuck, jump your feet towards your hands so you're in a crounched position, straighten your body. Then return to the plank position and repeat.

5. Squats or split lunges

Perform squats as quickly as you can, keeping your knees behind your toes and your back straight.

Or, if you have a chair, place one foot on a chair behind you and step your other leg forward. Bend down into a lunge position. Switch legs halfway through.

6. Tricep dips

Grab a chair or you can do this on the couch: Place your hands directly under your shoulders, with your fingers pointing forward and your legs stretched in front of you, feet resting on the ground. Bend your elbows at a 90-degree angle, as you lower your body downward, keeping your back as straight as possible. Then push your body back upward. If this is a bit too difficult, you can bend your knees.