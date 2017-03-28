What is 'hand salad' and why is everyone freaking out about it?

share tweet pin email

For some reason, Bon Appétit magazine thought it would be a good idea to call a recipe for dip and veggies a "hand salad" — and, unsurprisingly, the internet is not having it.

This could potentially be the biggest food controversy since 2015's great pea guacamole debate.

It's called a "hand salad" but let's not focus on that https://t.co/fRTxgR79cY pic.twitter.com/XWY0mbAqF4 — Bon AppÃ©tit (@bonappetit) March 27, 2017

Included in a menu for how to throw a chill Sunday dinner party for less than $40, the recipe calls for romaine lettuce leaves to be arranged in a bowl alongside a yogurt-lemon dressing for dipping. That's all hunky dory in our book — until they decided to go and call that lettuce arrangement "hand salad."

Listen, we understand that "finger food" — i.e. sliders and wings — is a thing, but for some reason, "hand salad" evokes an image of a salad literally made out of hands.

This guy gets it:

In the recipe, BA says that they called this creation a hand salad "because lettuce and dip just doesn’t sound like nearly as much fun." Right, but crudités also sounds fun and fancy (read: French) and also, you know, accurate.

People on Twitter, of course, were quick to call them out:

@bonappetit We call that leaves & sauce where I'm from. — Rich (@HeightMen) March 27, 2017

Some people were downright angry:

if u are a garbage person that wants to just drink ranch dressing, have the courage to own it https://t.co/wfAnwsEtQV — Josh Petri (@joshpetri) March 27, 2017

I would leave a restaurant if I saw hand salad on the menu https://t.co/mKW1mbeCja — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) March 27, 2017

Others took it to have more of an inappropriate meaning:

*Takes drag of cigarette* Honey, that's not what a hand salad is https://t.co/2a0IZ6cD9O — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) March 27, 2017

And some offered up their own creative "hand" recipes:

@bonappetit Submitting my 'hand sandwich' recipe for review. Dinner guests will get a hoot over this fun summertime treat. pic.twitter.com/FPTLNyI7AT — Erick Sanchez (@erickmsanchez) March 27, 2017

As wise man George Costanza once said on Seinfeld, "You know, the tomato never took off as a hand fruit." And we're pretty sure this bare-bones crudités platter, while likely delicious, won't take off as a hand salad.

To be fair, this isn't the first hand salad that the magazine's run. There's a recipe for one from 2016, but at least the romaine leaves were served as hors d'oeuvres pre-dipped in dressing, sprinkled with a little garnish on top.

Anyway, if you're craving crudités the way we are now, learn how to make the most beautiful platter possible: