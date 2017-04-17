Give new life to Peeps post-Easter with these 4 tasty treats

share tweet email

You poor little Peeps. They were just the star of the show, and now that Easter is over, they're garbage can-bound — but wait! Before you resort to that, Justin Chapple of Food & Wine's Mad Genius Tips actually has a few ways you can give them post-Easter life: in sweet treats like s'mores and Krispy Treats.

1. Peeps S'mores

Ingredients:

Peeps

Milk chocolate bars, broken into squares

Graham crackers, split in half

Method:

Preheat the broiler and position the rack 6-to-8-inches from the heat. Spread half the graham crackers in an even layer and top with chocolate and Peeps. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes, until lightly browned and soft. Remove from the oven, close with another graham crack halves and gently press to flatten.

2. Chocolate-Dipped Peeps

Ingredients:

Bittersweet chocolate, melted

Peeps

Various kinds of sprinkles, for topping

Method:

In a microwave safe bowl, melt the chocolate in the microwave in 20 second intervals; stir between intervals. Dip the peeps partially or completely in the melted chocolate, then in sprinkles to decorate; transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet to set. If using bunnies, you can dip just the ears or just the body, or even the entire bunny. Same with the chicks.

3. Peeps Krispy Treats

Ingredients:

3 taplespoons unsalted butter

10 ounces mixed color Peeps

6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

Method:

In a large saucepan, melt the butter over low heat. Add the peeps and cook until melted (if you want rainbow pattern, arrange the peeps in color groups and stir each group separately until melted). Remove from the heat and quickly stir in all the cereal, then press into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish to cool completely. Cut the treats into bars or fun shapes and serve.

4. Grilled Nutella and Peeps Dessert Sandwiches

Ingredients:

Sliced sourdough bread

Nutella

Day-old peeps, flattened with palm

Method:

Spread Nutella on a slices of bread and top with 2 flattened peeps. Close the sandwich with another slice of bread. In a large nonstick skillet, melt a little butter. Grill the sandwich, turning once and add more butter as needed, until golden on the outside and the peeps are melted. Cut the sandwich in half and serve.