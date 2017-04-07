Here's how to win free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year

share tweet pin email

Want to help a guy win a year's supply of chicken nuggets? And, oh yeah, break a world record in the process? Then re-tweet this photo:

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Earlier this week, Carter Wilkerson, 16, of Reno, Nevada, tweeted at Wendy's: "Yo @Wendys, how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets?"

Within a minute, the chain tweeted back: "18 million."

RELATED: 10 healthiest meals to order at fast-food chains

Challenge accepted. Wilkerson (Twitter handle @carterjwm) wrote back, "Consider it done." But exactly what did he just sign up for? Well, Wendy's set the bar pretty high.

Reaching 18 million retweets would require breaking the world record of most retweets, currently held by Ellen DeGeneres for her celeb-studded Oscar selfie. It currently has 3.2 million retweets — and that's with Bradley Cooper front and center.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Wendy's to McDonald's: You'll still use frozen beef in most of your burgers? Play Video - 1:08 Wendy's to McDonald's: You'll still use frozen beef in most of your burgers? Play Video - 1:08

The chicken nugget challenge started on Wednesday night. Wilkerson soon posted "HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS."

So how is the nugget-obsessed teen (whose profile reads "I like chicken nuggets, tacos (and cherries)" doing?

Well, he's already at 1.2 million and counting, which blew even Wendy's minds earlier today, after he hit the 1M mark: "1 Million?!?! Officially SHOOK," the company tweeted.

So what does a "year's supply of chicken nuggets" entail? The chain is still working out the details, a Wendy's spokesperson told TODAY Food.

If the teen does shatter DeGeneres' record, we certainly hope the chain does him one better — maybe throw in some Frostys?

"This has been fun to watch and it is amazing he is already 1/18 of the way there!" the spokesperson told TODAY Food. "So we are keeping the faith. After all, we’ve learned that when it comes to Wendy’s nugget love, anything is possible."