This 5-ingredient black cod with spinach is a perfect weeknight dinner

Got a few spare minutes today? Make the simple honey-soy marinade for chef Laurent Tourondel's black cod recipe and add the fish fillets to marinate overnight. Tomorrow, dinner will take just about 20 minutes to prep — and that's including making a bed of garlicky spinach (or pea shoots, if you can find them) on which to serve the fish. The result is an elegant dinner that's surprisingly easy to make.

Wilted Spinach with Garlic Handmade Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 5 minutes Prep time: 5 minutes Get the recipe

