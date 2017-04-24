Walmart rolls out the Crotilla: A tortilla-croissant mashup

share tweet pin email

Croissant hybrids: The world still cannot get enough of them.

It's hard to believe that it's been about four years since the original Cronut came into our lives.

Now, this time, it's a croissant and tortilla that are celebrating a marriage made in heaven, in a new creation — the Crotilla — from Walmart's in-house bakery.

Wal-mart It's a croissant! It's a tortilla! No, it's a Crotilla, new from Walmart.

About the size of a small flour tortilla, the Crotilla has the buttery taste and texture of a croissant on the inside.

They're intended to be used, among other things, for sandwiches, as traditional croissants typically fall apart when you try to slice them neatly in half, a Walmart spokesperson told TODAY Food.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Watch KLG and Hoda try a 'crotilla' (it's a croissant crossed with a tortilla) Play Video - 1:18 Watch KLG and Hoda try a 'crotilla' (it's a croissant crossed with a tortilla) Play Video - 1:18

TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford got a sneak taste of the Crotilla this morning, when they got to sample some of the disc-shaped pastries, still warm out of the oven.

As she slathered Nutella on a Crotilla, Hoda said, "This is sick. This is like my favorite thing."

We're right there with you, Hoda: Buttery pastry dough, slathered with hazelnut spread — it's hard to go wrong.

RELATED: Cronut chef Dominique Ansel's morning routine

Other suggested uses for the creation include topping it like a pizza and putting it in an oven at 350˚F for 10 minutes or so; warming it up for 15 seconds in a microwave and then slicing into triangles to serve on a mezze platter with dips, meats, veggies and cheeses; or making killer sandwiches, such as with eggs at breakfast or chicken salad at lunch.

Not to forget dessert: Aside from Hoda's Nutella idea, the retail giant also suggests brushing the warmed pastries with butter and honey.

The Crotilla comes in packs of eight and sell for $3.98 in participating Walmart’s bakery departments nationwide.

Food mashups can be hit-or-miss, but this might be one that just makes sense.