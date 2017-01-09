share tweet pin email

Mac and cheese, nachos, pot pie — those don't sound like vegan dishes, right? Well, thanks to a new crop of amazing food bloggers and cookbooks, there are loads of delectable and satisfying vegan recipes out there. Forget everything you think you know about vegan food — it doesn't have to be just raw veggie salads and green juices. From comfort foods to elegant and easy entertaining dishes, here are 10 super delicious vegan recipes to try.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Vegan chef shares tempting pasta dish: Orecchiette in a no-cook sauce Play Video - 3:55 Vegan chef shares tempting pasta dish: Orecchiette in a no-cook sauce Play Video - 3:55

Vegan All-Purpose Cheese Sauce Ashely McLaughlin / Oh She Glows Every Day Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 15 minutes Prep time: 10 minutes Yield: 1 cup Get the recipe

This kid- and party-friendly dish from blogger Angela Liddon's cookbook Oh She Glows Every Day, can be served as an appetizer or for dinner. Try this silky cheese sauce with elbow noodles for a vegan take on mac and cheese, pour it over veggies or nachos (see below) or just dip straight in with chips.

RELATED: How to make the best vegan cheese ever

Vegan Chili Cheese Nachos Ashely McLaughlin / Oh She Glows Every Day Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 25 minutes Prep time: 30 minutes Servings: 4 or 5 Get the recipe

Liddon's nachos are loaded with protein-packed beans and lentils and topped with that irresistable cheese sauce.

This curry by Liddon is cozy and comforting, with just enough punch from spices such as ginger, turmeric, cumin and ground coriander.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Why Chloe Coscarelli's veggie burger will make you love vegan food Play Video - 2:12 Why Chloe Coscarelli's veggie burger will make you love vegan food Play Video - 2:12

Anna Thomas is considered the godmother of vegetarian cooking — she published her first wildly successful cookbook The Vegetarian Epicure in 1973. This bright tasting and extremely healthy raw salad with asparagus and fennel is from her latest cookbook, Vegan Vegetarian Omnivore, and is perfect if you're feeling the need to detox from heavy holiday fare.

Thomas's vegan pie is as pretty as it is tasty and showcases hardy winter produce, including kale and kabocha squash. If you're looking for a special occasion vegan recipe, this elegant (yet surprisingly easy) pick fits the bill perfectly.

There's no need to deprive yourself of chocolate just because a new year has started — this 4-ingredient dark-chocolate bark from Thomas is healthy enough to be a year-round treat.

You'll love the crispy breadcrumb topping on this baked macaroni and cheese from food blogger Amber St. Peter's cookbook Homestyle Vegan.

RELATED: Sweet potatoes are the secret ingredient in this vegan mac and cheese recipe

You don't need chicken to make an amazing and satisfying pot pie, as St. Peter's recipe proves.

St. Peter's hasselback potatoes are easy to make vegan (just subtract the butter) and they're an elegant side for your favorite meatless main.

These chocolate chip-studded bars by St. Peter get a protein punch from peanut butter.

RELATED: Make creamy, dreamy vegan cupcakes for dessert