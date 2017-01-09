TODAY has a new mobile app! Download it now and never miss another moment

Vegan recipes to jumpstart your new year: Mac and cheese, dessert & more

Mac and cheese, nachos, pot pie — those don't sound like vegan dishes, right? Well, thanks to a new crop of amazing food bloggers and cookbooks, there are loads of delectable and satisfying vegan recipes out there. Forget everything you think you know about vegan food — it doesn't have to be just raw veggie salads and green juices. From comfort foods to elegant and easy entertaining dishes, here are 10 super delicious vegan recipes to try.

Vegan chef shares tempting pasta dish: Orecchiette in a no-cook sauce

Vegan chef shares tempting pasta dish: Orecchiette in a no-cook sauce

Vegan All-Purpose Cheese Sauce
Vegan Cheese Sauce recipe
Ashely McLaughlin / Oh She Glows Every Day
This kid- and party-friendly dish from blogger Angela Liddon's cookbook Oh She Glows Every Day, can be served as an appetizer or for dinner. Try this silky cheese sauce with elbow noodles for a vegan take on mac and cheese, pour it over veggies or nachos (see below) or just dip straight in with chips.

Vegan Chili Cheese Nachos
Vegan Nachos recipe
Ashely McLaughlin / Oh She Glows Every Day
Liddon's nachos are loaded with protein-packed beans and lentils and topped with that irresistable cheese sauce.

Sweet Potato, Chickpea, and Spinach Coconut Curry
Vegan Chickpea Curry recipe
Ashely McLaughlin / Oh She Glows Every Day
This curry by Liddon is cozy and comforting, with just enough punch from spices such as ginger, turmeric, cumin and ground coriander.

Why Chloe Coscarelli's veggie burger will make you love vegan food

Why Chloe Coscarelli's veggie burger will make you love vegan food

Fennel and Asparagus Ribbon Slaw
Fennel Asparagus Slaw
Vegan Vegetarian Omnivore
Anna Thomas is considered the godmother of vegetarian cooking — she published her first wildly successful cookbook The Vegetarian Epicure in 1973. This bright tasting and extremely healthy raw salad with asparagus and fennel is from her latest cookbook, Vegan Vegetarian Omnivore, and is perfect if you're feeling the need to detox from heavy holiday fare.

Kabocha Squash and Kale Galette
Kabocha squash and kale galette
Vegan Vegetarian Omnivore
Thomas's vegan pie is as pretty as it is tasty and showcases hardy winter produce, including kale and kabocha squash. If you're looking for a special occasion vegan recipe, this elegant (yet surprisingly easy) pick fits the bill perfectly.

Dark Chocolate Almond Bark with Cherries and Ginger
Dark chocolate almond bark recipe
Vegan Vegetarian Omnivore
There's no need to deprive yourself of chocolate just because a new year has started — this 4-ingredient dark-chocolate bark from Thomas is healthy enough to be a year-round treat.

Russell Simmons shows Al Roker the perks of a vegan lifestyle

Russell Simmons shows Al Roker the perks of a vegan lifestyle

Vegan Baked Butternut Squash Mac 'n' Cheese
Vegan Baked Butternut Squash Mac 'n' Cheese recip
Amber St. Peter / Homestyle Vegan
You'll love the crispy breadcrumb topping on this baked macaroni and cheese from food blogger Amber St. Peter's cookbook Homestyle Vegan.

Vegetable Pot Pie
Vegan Vegetable Pot Pie recipe
Amber St. Peter / Homestyle Vegan
You don't need chicken to make an amazing and satisfying pot pie, as St. Peter's recipe proves.

Rosemary Garlic Hasselback Potatoes
Rosemary Garlic Hasselback Potatoes recipe
Amber St. Peter / Homestyle Vegan
St. Peter's hasselback potatoes are easy to make vegan (just subtract the butter) and they're an elegant side for your favorite meatless main.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars recipe
Amber St. Peter / Homestyle Vegan
These chocolate chip-studded bars by St. Peter get a protein punch from peanut butter.

