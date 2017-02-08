Single on Valentine's Day? 11 recipes to cook with friends

share tweet pin email

Ah, Valentine's Day: a single person's worst nightmare. But does it have to be? Really, does it need to be a night of sitting in sweats on the couch, stuffing your face with whatever's in your fridge?

No, it should be celebration of singledom. And the best way to celebrate is to eat.

By no means are we suggesting you go out to dinner on Valentine's Day. Between all the prix fixe menus and couples canoodling over candlelight, it's guaranteed to be a bust.

RELATED: 50 winter comfort foods to help you beat the cold weather blues

Instead, we're suggesting rounding up all your fellow single friends and making the feast of a lifetime. All of your favorite comfort foods — from the sauciest, cheesiest pasta to the juiciest, tenderest steak. Call it a Galentine's Day or a Palentine's Day. Call it whatever you want. It's your day.

Ina Garten says of this perfect hors d'oeuvres, "OMG. It may be the best thing I've ever made! Whenever I serve it on a cheese board, my guests always insist on taking the leftovers home!"

Sprinkle a few of these pretty red berries on top of this refreshing drink to infuse it with Valentine's Day spirit.

This could be the most elegant and flavorful salad you ever had. Marcona almonds from Spain add the crucial crunch while the full-flavored citrus vinaigrette ties it all together.

Chef Scott Conant's pasta pomodoro may be simple, but it's like heaven in your mouth. It's a sensory experience that you'll never forget.

Speaking of simple, nothing beats a heaping plate of classic cacio e pepe, which only has three ingredients. It's basically a grown-up mac 'n' cheese.