To cook, or go out on Valentine's Day — that is the question when it comes to Valentine's dinner ideas.

On the one hand, you could get all dressed up, get waited on hand and foot, savor every little bite of a prix fixe menu carefully crafted by a professional chef, and oh yeah, empty your entire wallet.

On the other hand, you could strap on an apron, throw your heart into cooking your boo the feast of a lifetime, and keep a lot more cash in your wallet. Even if you burn something, your efforts will be so appreciated. Plus, you won't be sitting way too close to another couple PDA-ing.

We both know what the correct answer is. So we've got some Valentine's dinner ideas for you:

Warm up your night with a red wine-based sangria infused with your favorite winter fruits.

This creative salad has four different types of hearts: artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, celery hearts and romaine hearts — so you're, quite literally, serving your heart on a platter.

Nothing beats a heaping plate of classic cacio e pepe, basically a grown-up mac 'n' cheese, with only three ingredients.

The complex-tasting rib-eye is the perfect cut for your complex lover. The bright salad is a nice counterpoint to the rich, luxurious mouth feel of the steak, while the avocado adds to it.

Nothing says "I love you" like a beautiful, carefully crafted French dish like this one (and it's actually not that difficult to make).

You say you'd give your special someone the world — so why not the best of both worlds, with a little surf and little turf?

Take your mashed potato game to the next level with some bacon and browning on top.

There's no sweeter gesture than making a Valentine's Day cake perfectly suited to your loved one's taste.

There's a reason chocolate fondue is such a classic Valentine's day dish. It's sweet, it's sexy, it's the perfect way to end a romantic meal. Feel free to make a mess — you're not in public, after all.