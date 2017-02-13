Food

9 Valentine's dinner ideas to impress that special someone

TODAY

To cook, or go out on Valentine's Day — that is the question when it comes to Valentine's dinner ideas.

On the one hand, you could get all dressed up, get waited on hand and foot, savor every little bite of a prix fixe menu carefully crafted by a professional chef, and oh yeah, empty your entire wallet.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make Valentine's Day layer cake to set a romantic mood

Play Video - 3:54

Make Valentine's Day layer cake to set a romantic mood

Play Video - 3:54

More video

RELATED: 15 cute and easy Valentine's Day desserts inspired by Pinterest

On the other hand, you could strap on an apron, throw your heart into cooking your boo the feast of a lifetime, and keep a lot more cash in your wallet. Even if you burn something, your efforts will be so appreciated. Plus, you won't be sitting way too close to another couple PDA-ing.

We both know what the correct answer is. So we've got some Valentine's dinner ideas for you:

Orange-Cranberry Sangria
Cranberry apple sangria
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Warm up your night with a red wine-based sangria infused with your favorite winter fruits.

Four of Hearts Salad
Four of Hearts Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
2
Get the recipe

This creative salad has four different types of hearts: artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, celery hearts and romaine hearts — so you're, quite literally, serving your heart on a platter.

RELATED: Valentine's Day ideas: 46 gifts for everyone on your list

Cacio e Pepe
Carlo Mirarchi, the chef at Roberta's in Brooklyn, makes classic cacio e pepe
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

Nothing beats a heaping plate of classic cacio e pepe, basically a grown-up mac 'n' cheese, with only three ingredients.

Bone-In Rib-Eye Steak with Arugula and Avocado
Bone-In Rib-Eye Steak with Arugula and Avocado
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
2
Get the recipe

The complex-tasting rib-eye is the perfect cut for your complex lover. The bright salad is a nice counterpoint to the rich, luxurious mouth feel of the steak, while the avocado adds to it.

Byaldi (Provençal Vegetable Casserole)
Eric Ripert's romantic French favorites: Swordfish au Poivre and Byaldi. TODAY, February 7th 2017.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Nothing says "I love you" like a beautiful, carefully crafted French dish like this one (and it's actually not that difficult to make).

Surf and Turf Dinner for Two

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Surf and turf for two: Make this meal for Valentine's Day

Play Video - 3:04

Surf and turf for two: Make this meal for Valentine's Day

Play Video - 3:04

More video

You say you'd give your special someone the world — so why not the best of both worlds, with a little surf and little turf?

RELATED: Valentine's Day wines for every kind of date: Date night, girls' night and more

Baked Mashed Potatoes with Bacon
Curtis Stone's Baked Mashed Potatoes with Bacon.TODAY, November 23rd 2016.
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Take your mashed potato game to the next level with some bacon and browning on top.

Christina Tosi's Valentine's Day Layer Cake
Christina Tosi's Valentine's Day Layer Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
8-12
Get the recipe

There's no sweeter gesture than making a Valentine's Day cake perfectly suited to your loved one's taste.

Easy Chocolate Fondue

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

This chocolate fondue is pure melt-y goodness

Play Video - 1:09

This chocolate fondue is pure melt-y goodness

Play Video - 1:09

More video

There's a reason chocolate fondue is such a classic Valentine's day dish. It's sweet, it's sexy, it's the perfect way to end a romantic meal. Feel free to make a mess — you're not in public, after all.

More: Food Dinner

TOP