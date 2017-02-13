Chef Ryan Scott joins TODAY Food to share his indulgent recipes for heart-shaped devil's food cake and peanut butter truffles. Spoil your Valentine with one — or both! — of these decadent desserts.
Buttermilk devil's food cake, cheesecake truffles: Easy Valentine dessertsPlay Video - 4:10
Buttermilk devil's food cake, cheesecake truffles: Easy Valentine dessertsPlay Video - 4:10
More video
Confetti pancakes, heart-shaped cinnamon rolls: Valentine dessert hacks
Valentine’s cookies with a hidden surprise: Try Gesine Bullock-Prado’s recipe
Make Valentine’s Day layer cake to set a romantic mood
Surf and turf for two: Make this meal for Valentine’s Day
RELATED: Valentine's Day wines for every kind of date: Date night, girls' night and more
RELATED: Food to get you in the mood: Four of Hearts salad and rib-eye steak for two