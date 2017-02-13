Food

Decadent Desserts: Devil's Food Cake Hearts and Nutty Cheesecake Truffles

TODAY

Chef Ryan Scott joins TODAY Food to share his indulgent recipes for heart-shaped devil's food cake and peanut butter truffles. Spoil your Valentine with one — or both! — of these decadent desserts.

Devil's Food Cake Heart with Chocolate Mascarpone Cream
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Peanut Butter Cheesecake Truffles
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
6
