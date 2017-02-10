share tweet pin email

Looking for the perfect wine for Valentine's Day? Ray Isle, Food & Wine's executive wine editor, has a pick for every type of date, whether you're having a girlfriends' get-together, you're in a new relationship or you're looking to spice things up in your years-long relationship.

The best wines for Galentine's Day

Have a special dinner with just the girls? Try one of these two tasty picks.

2016 Vivanco Rosado ($14): Who cares if it's February — rosé is good all year long! This is a juicy but dry version from Spain.

2013 Raventos I Blanc L'Hereu ($20): Or go for bubbles, which always enliven a get-together. This is a Cava from Spain, which is made the same way as Champagne just with Spanish grape varieties.

The best Valentine's Day wines for a new relationship

Here are two great picks that are widely appealing, impressive and won't break your budget.

2015 Joseph Drouhin Vaudon Chablis ($20): Here's a crisp French white from a classic region. It's fancy (hey, it's French) but it's also not crazily expensive. You want to make a good impression but not go crazy.

2014 Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($28): If you're the gal and ordering for the guy, Cabernet is always a safe bet — there's rarely a guy who won't love a good Napa Cabernet. Mondavi is a classic, and it's still not too crazy expensive, which is getting tough in Napa.

The best Valentine's Day wines for couples with kids

Revive your passions with a trip down wine-memory lane, or spice things up with something new.

2015 Regaleali Nero d'Avola ($15): It's always nice to pour something at home with some memories to it for Valentine's Day. This is a juicy Sicilian red that's a steal, which my wife and I had on our honeymoon and still buy, for instance.

2015 Cambria Viognier ($20): Sometimes you need to spice up your marriage and get a little adventurous. That could mean a LOT of things, but in this case if you normally drink Chardonnay, why not branch out to Viognier? It's rich and full-bodied in the same way, but it has a different flavor profile, and this one from Cambria is great.

The best wines for popping the question

Planning to propose on Valentine's Day? Try one of these special bottles.

NV Moet Hennessy Brut Rosé ($45): If you're going to propose, you have to splurge a little bit, right? Who wants to be cheap when they're proposing? I don't think there's anything better than Champagne for that, and Moet has released this fun pink package covered with romantic emojis for Valentine's this year.

2013 Chateau Coutet Sauternes ($25/half bottle): The other thing is that people usually propose during dessert at the end of the meal (I know I did!). So why not a gorgeous dessert wine? Sweets for my sweet — will you marry me?