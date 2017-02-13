Food

Sweet Treats for Valentine's Day: Hidden Surprise Cookies & Chocolate Truffles

TODAY

Baker and food blogger Gesine Bullock-Prado bakes up Valentine's Day cookies with a sweet surprise inside and quick and easy chocolate truffles.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Valentine's cookies with a hidden surprise: Try Gesine Bullock-Prado's recipe

Play Video - 5:37

Valentine's cookies with a hidden surprise: Try Gesine Bullock-Prado's recipe

Play Video - 5:37

More video

Hidden Surprise Valentine's Cookies
Baker and food blogger Gesine Bullock-Prado bakes up Valentine's Day cookies with a sweet surprise inside and quick and easy chocolate truffles. TODAY, February 13th 2017.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
14
Get the recipe

RELATED: Christina Tosi's Valentine's Day Layer Cake

Chocolate Truffles
Baker and food blogger Gesine Bullock-Prado bakes up Valentine's Day cookies with a sweet surprise inside and quick and easy chocolate truffles. TODAY, February 13th 2017.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

RELATED: 4 easy Valentine's Day food hacks to show your love

More: Food Desserts On the show

TOP