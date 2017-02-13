Baker and food blogger Gesine Bullock-Prado bakes up Valentine's Day cookies with a sweet surprise inside and quick and easy chocolate truffles.
Valentine's cookies with a hidden surprise: Try Gesine Bullock-Prado's recipePlay Video - 5:37
Valentine's cookies with a hidden surprise: Try Gesine Bullock-Prado's recipePlay Video - 5:37
More video
Buttermilk devil’s food cake, cheesecake truffles: Easy Valentine desserts
Confetti pancakes, heart-shaped cinnamon rolls: Valentine dessert hacks
Make Valentine’s Day layer cake to set a romantic mood
Surf and turf for two: Make this meal for Valentine’s Day
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
RELATED: Christina Tosi's Valentine's Day Layer Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
RELATED: 4 easy Valentine's Day food hacks to show your love