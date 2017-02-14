Carson and Siri Daly share their go-to date night steak recipe and show us how to make a triple chocolaty layer cake so that we can have a Valentine's Day that's just as magical as theirs.
New York strip steak for Valentine's Day: Carson and Siri Daly show howPlay Video - 5:16
New York strip steak for Valentine's Day: Carson and Siri Daly show howPlay Video - 5:16
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
RELATED: Valentine's Day wines for every kind of date: Date night, girls' night and more
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
RELATED: Easy Chocolate Fondue