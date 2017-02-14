Food

Make Siri and Carson's steak and chocolate layer cake for Valentine's Day

Carson and Siri Daly share their go-to date night steak recipe and show us how to make a triple chocolaty layer cake so that we can have a Valentine's Day that's just as magical as theirs.

New York strip steak for Valentine's Day: Carson and Siri Daly show how

New York strip steak for Valentine's Day: Carson and Siri Daly show how

Marinated New York Strip Steak
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
4
Dark Chocolate Layer Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
12
