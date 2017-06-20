Try this 1 simple trick for the best grilled steak

share tweet pin email

Cooking instructor and cookbook author Pamela Salzman shares fresh and flavorful recipes from her new book, Kitchen Matters: More than 100 Recipes and Tips to Transform the Way You Cook and Eat—Wholesome, Nourishing, Unforgettable. She shows us how to make savory, tender flank steak with fresh herbs and balsamic vinegar and grilled eggplant with sweet pomegranate molasses, crunchy pine nuts and salty feta cheese.

Even if you like to cook beef all the way through, this "post-marinade" will help add moisture to the meet at the end, as well as flavor. A post-marinade is also great for times when you forget to plan ahead!

The sweet, tangy jolt of pomegranate molasses is simply divine combined with the smokiness of grilled eggplant.

