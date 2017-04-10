Food

Take comfort food up a notch with 5-ingredient cheesecake, potatoes and more

Chef John Whaite stops by our kitchen to share his favorite comfort-food recipes from his cookbook Perfect Plates in 5 Ingredients. He gives cheesecake a coconut and lime twist, makes a spicy dipping sauce for crispy chicken fingers and adds garlic and gooey, melty cheese to Hasselback potatoes.

Rice Krispie-Coated Chicken Tenders with Stilton-Sriracha Sauce
Servings:
4
The idea of coating chicken in breakfast cereal may seem fairly childish, but actually the results are so pleasing. And besides: Cornflakes are used a lot for coating chicken, so I refuse to be embarrassed by this recipe. With the pungent and piquant dip, this is such a comforting treat.

Garlicky, Cheesy, Giant Hasselback Potatoes
Servings:
2
There is hardly anything cozier than a baked potato. It's all in the simple perfection of it: crispy, golden skin encasing a fluffy, buttery interior. This version marries my favorite spud preparation — Hasselback potatoes from Sweden — with those buttery beauties that I've relied on for decades.

Coconut Macaroon and Lime Cheesecake
Servings:
10
On one of my particularly greedy afternoons I was nibbling on a batch of store-bought coconut macaroons, and thought they were a little dry. I raided the fridge and found cream cheese and lime curd, so I put them both to good use. The idea for this came instantly, and the next day I had to get down to work. The trick to an utterly delicious macaroon base is to combine the coconut with melted marshmallows before baking. And since marshmallows are a great setting agent, I used them for the filling, too, so there is no need to bake it.

